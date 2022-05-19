Overview

Dr. Donald Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Centennial, CO. They completed their residency with University of Colorado



Dr. Carter works at Synchrony Neurologic Pllc in Centennial, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.