Overview

Dr. Donald Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Carter works at GATEWAY ENT & HEARING SERVICES in Merced, CA with other offices in Los Banos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.