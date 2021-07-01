See All Otolaryngologists in Merced, CA
Dr. Donald Carter, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Carter works at GATEWAY ENT & HEARING SERVICES in Merced, CA with other offices in Los Banos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gateway Ent & Hearing Services
    3351 M St Ste 205, Merced, CA 95348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 724-0501
  2. 2
    Daniel E Hardy MD
    801 W L St, Los Banos, CA 93635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 724-0501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Los Banos
  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Outer Ear Infection
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Chronic Laryngitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsillitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 01, 2021
    Wonderful man wonderful Dr Another ent in merced paralyzed one of my vocal chords dr Carter keeps it working ! Did as he needs you to do and cooperate he is the best dr
    Sharon Buchanan — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Carter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1083634364
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Kans School Med
    Internship
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Washington University St Louis
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

