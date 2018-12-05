Overview

Dr. Donald Carney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UT Health Athens.



Dr. Carney works at Lakeland Medical Associates in Athens, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.