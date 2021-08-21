Dr. Donald Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Campbell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast GA Plastic Surgey1296 Sims St Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-1856Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Campbell is an amazing doctor and yes I have and will continue to refer him to family and friends. I am forever grateful to Dr Campbell and his staff for the outstanding service I have received.
About Dr. Donald Campbell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
