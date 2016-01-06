Dr. Donald Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Campbell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
1
Saint Luke's Hospital Medical Education Internal Medicine Clinic4320 Wornall Rd Ste 65, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-6100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-Plaza4321 Washington St Ste 5100, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 260, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 491-9100
4
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-North5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 340, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He warned me I would have around 3 to 4 level of pain after my umbilical hernia operation. In the whole week after I had ZERO. I went in yesterday for my follow-up. One week after the procedure he removed my bandages and set me FREE! No pain. Amazing. He was friendly, gave me expert advice (don't do this surgery laproscopically). I just Facebooked him to all my friends.
About Dr. Donald Campbell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1144229089
Education & Certifications
- U FLa Coll Med
- U Kans Sch Med
- U Kans Sch Med
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
