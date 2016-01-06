Overview

Dr. Donald Campbell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at St Lukes Adolescent Medicine in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.