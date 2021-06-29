Overview

Dr. Donald Buschmann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Buschmann works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Wilshire Immediate Care in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.