Dr. Donald Brust, MD
Dr. Donald Brust, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Holy Cross Medical Group1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 928-1778
Southwest Medical Associates Ambulatory Surgery Ce2450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-8330
Summerlin Hospital Medical Center657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 877-5199
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Truly an exceptional doctor! Thank you DR BRUST!
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Uw Health Uw Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Brust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brust accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brust has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Brust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brust.
