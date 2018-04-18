Overview

Dr. Donald Browning Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Browning Jr works at Ankle and Foot Centers Of Georgia in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Otitis Media and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.