Dr. Donald Browning Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Browning Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
ENT Of Georgia748 Old Norcross Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 339-1500
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 339-1500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Browning saved my life. He discovered that what I thought was a fish bone caught in my throat was actually a form of cancer and sent on the correct path to recovery. I would HIGHLY recommend this office to anyone in need of his specialty.
About Dr. Donald Browning Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browning Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browning Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browning Jr has seen patients for Dizziness, Otitis Media and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browning Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Browning Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browning Jr.
