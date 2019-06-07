Overview

Dr. Donald Brown, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Brown works at Heart Institute in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Sioux City, IA, Somerset, KY and North Sioux City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.