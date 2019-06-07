Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Brown, DO
Overview
Dr. Donald Brown, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
The Medical Center Outpatient Behavioral Health Services350 Park St Ste 210, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-3330
Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center801 5th St, Sioux City, IA 51101 Directions (605) 217-5617Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 3 25 Medpark Square Dr Ste 3, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (270) 796-3330
Vascular & Interventional Radiology of Siouxland345 W Steamboat Dr Ste 601, North Sioux City, SD 57049 Directions (605) 217-5617
Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Associates Psc825 2nd Ave Ste B1, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing dr. Brown since 2007 to present and he is always then a good doctor he did all my surgeries which was a lot and I consider him a friend and if I go in on the page not seeing patients but he's in the hospital he will always come and check on me I don't know any of the doctor does that
About Dr. Donald Brown, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891794277
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Aneurysm, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
