Dr. Donald Brown, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donald Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corbin, KY. They completed their residency with U Louisville Affil Hosps

Dr. Brown works at Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery in Corbin, KY with other offices in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London
Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery
    1 Trillium Way Ste 303, Corbin, KY 40701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 526-7363
  2. 2
    Parkway Drug
    100 Professional Dr Ste 2, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 330-4220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Saint Joseph London

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominal Pain
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2020
    Dr. Brown has treated me on several occasions and has done very well. And gets me in quickly in an emergency..
    Jeremy — Apr 14, 2020
    About Dr. Donald Brown, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1548377179
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Louisville Affil Hosps
    Residency

