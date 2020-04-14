Overview

Dr. Donald Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corbin, KY. They completed their residency with U Louisville Affil Hosps



Dr. Brown works at Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery in Corbin, KY with other offices in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.