Dr. Donald Brideau, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Brideau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lorton, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Brideau works at Inova Medical Group - Springfield II in Lorton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Medical Group - Springfield II
    Inova Medical Group - Springfield II
9321 Sanger St Ste 303, Lorton, VA 22079
Phone: (703) 982-8390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings

VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Second-Degree Burns
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Skin Cancer
Tuberculosis Screening
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 24, 2022
    I am so happy with Dr Brideau. He is an excellent doctor and he takes the time to explain my medical issues clearly and makes sure that I understand what's going on. He is focused on providing the best care for his patients taking into consideration your unique issues. I can highly recommend him!
    Yvette — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Brideau, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891807269
    Education & Certifications

    • SAA
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Brideau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brideau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brideau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brideau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brideau works at Inova Medical Group - Springfield II in Lorton, VA. View the full address on Dr. Brideau’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brideau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brideau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brideau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brideau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

