Dr. Donald Brideau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Brideau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lorton, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Brideau works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Springfield II9321 Sanger St Ste 303, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 982-8390
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy with Dr Brideau. He is an excellent doctor and he takes the time to explain my medical issues clearly and makes sure that I understand what's going on. He is focused on providing the best care for his patients taking into consideration your unique issues. I can highly recommend him!
About Dr. Donald Brideau, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891807269
Education & Certifications
- SAA
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
