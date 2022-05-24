Overview

Dr. Donald Brideau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lorton, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Brideau works at Inova Medical Group - Springfield II in Lorton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.