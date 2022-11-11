Overview

Dr. Donald Brake, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Brake works at Ascension Medical Group Epworth Crossing Primary Care in Newburgh, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.