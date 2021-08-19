Dr. Donald Bodner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Bodner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Bodner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
Locations
University Hospitals Medical Group Inc.29001 Cedar Rd Ste 202, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 617-4726
Urology Institute11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3009Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bodner is everything you’d want in a Doctor. Respectful, responsible, informative, professional, concerned, caring, supportive, understanding, experienced and extremely knowledgeable. He cares about his patients, takes as much time as you need to explain, and answer all questions, alleviate your fears. I wish I’d found him sooner. I appreciate how well he and his team took care of me before, during and after surgery. Andrea K surgery 8/17/2021
About Dr. Donald Bodner, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodner works at
Dr. Bodner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodner.
