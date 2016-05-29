Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Blum, DPM
Overview
Dr. Donald Blum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Blum works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Podiatry Llp701 Tuscan Dr Ste 220, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 432-9191
-
2
Southwest Podiatry LLP - Medical City-Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C435, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-3808
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
Compassionate,skilled professional. Performed 1 procedure ending 2 months of ingrown toenail pain Was my second opinion. I left our first meeting in no pain(local anesthetic) and returned to all my activities in 2 days-pain free! Second visit- explained biopsy results, gave instructions re: prevention . Lone office assistant gave the local smoothly -joking to distract me. This active 80 year old probably will be back-with a new problem someday. This time I know where to START.!
About Dr. Donald Blum, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1902885155
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Associates of Dallas
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- SMU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.