Dr. Donald Bernstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
MDVIP - New York, New York80 5th Ave Rm 1605, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 257-2857
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernstein was my mother's doctor . He is compassionate, competent and makes house calls. I highly recommend this doctor and hold him in the highest esteem. He practices the way things used to be. He listens, understands, and explains. He does not arrive with a team. He does not rush through the usual 15 minute consultation. I will never forget him and recommend him for you or your parents.
About Dr. Donald Bernstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Joint Diseases
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Geo Wash University Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
