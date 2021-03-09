Dr. Donald Bernardini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Bernardini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Bernardini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johns Medical School|Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
1
MD Pain6950 E Belleview Ave Ste 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 385-0972Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Parker11960 Lioness Way Ste 130, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 764-6612
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernardini is both my husband and my pain management doctor. We have complete trust in his care. He listens to us and treats us with respect and caring. He does not rush us through. We have met with him in person and also via telemedicine. He genuinely wants to solve, to the best of his ability, our pain problems. My husband has suffered with severe head nerve pain for 12 years and Dr. Bernardini does not stop trying to give my husband relief. I have lower back nerve pain for 3 years and am about to have an ablation performed by Dr. Bernardini. He answers all our questions and calms any and all our concerns. We recommend him highly. His staff is courteous and extremely helpful.
About Dr. Donald Bernardini, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School
- David Grant US Air Force Medical Center/UC Davis Medical Center|University Of California Davis Medical Center
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johns Medical School|Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Bernardini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernardini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernardini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernardini has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardini.
