Dr. Donald Behrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Behrmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Behrmann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Behrmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 975-0200
-
2
Orlando Neurosurgery1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 975-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orlando Neurosurgery - Celebration400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 975-0200
-
4
Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee720 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 975-0200
-
5
Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary758 N Sun Dr, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 975-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behrmann?
Dr. Behrmann has done 2 cervical spine fusions and will be doing a third in 3 months. He may also be doing intensive lumbar surgery in the future. He is an excellent doctor, great bedside manner and has excellent assistants and office personnel. I highly recommend him for any surgical needs. His administrative assistant is fantastic, very quick, thorough and excellent at meeting your needs.
About Dr. Donald Behrmann, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
- 1841249711
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Surgical Internship in General Surgery
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Bloomington - Biology / Chemistry
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behrmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behrmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behrmann works at
Dr. Behrmann has seen patients for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Disc Replacement and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behrmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behrmann speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.