Dr. Donald Beahm, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Donald Beahm, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Beahm works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 3
    10787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-7743
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Dr. Gregory Muehlebach
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-7743
  4. 4
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Headache
Postnasal Drip
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cough
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sleep Apnea
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Bone Cancer
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Deafness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Osteosarcoma
Sleep Study
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2020
    I’ve done three surgeries with Dr. Beahm & he is the absolute best ENT! His bedside manner and down to earth personality are unmatched. He truly cares about his patients...I highly recommend!
    Desmond Henry — Sep 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Donald Beahm, MD
    About Dr. Donald Beahm, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    19 years of experience
    English
    1245423714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Beahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beahm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beahm has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beahm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beahm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beahm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

