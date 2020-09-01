Dr. Donald Beahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Beahm, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Beahm, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Hospital3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-7743Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Dr. Gregory Muehlebach4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-7743
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve done three surgeries with Dr. Beahm & he is the absolute best ENT! His bedside manner and down to earth personality are unmatched. He truly cares about his patients...I highly recommend!
About Dr. Donald Beahm, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245423714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beahm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beahm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beahm has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beahm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beahm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beahm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.