Overview

Dr. Donald Barr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Barr works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.