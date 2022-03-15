Dr. Donald Barney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Barney, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Barney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Barney works at
Locations
-
1
Don R Barney D O5906 E 31st St Ste 2, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 508-7008
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barney?
Very friendly and shows empathy for his patients, I was afraid to meet a new doctor but they made me feel at home.
About Dr. Donald Barney, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1841333002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barney works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.