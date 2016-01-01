Dr. Baracskay II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Baracskay II, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Baracskay II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marshall, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Baracskay II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fitzgibbon Hospital2305 S Highway 65, Marshall, MO 65340 Directions (660) 886-7431
-
2
The Centers Inc5664 SW 60th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 291-5555
-
3
Vince Carter Sanctuary301 Justice Ln, Bunnell, FL 32110 Directions (800) 539-4228
-
4
Act Hhc1220 Willis Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 236-1751
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baracskay II?
About Dr. Donald Baracskay II, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760564207
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baracskay II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baracskay II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baracskay II works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baracskay II. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baracskay II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baracskay II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baracskay II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.