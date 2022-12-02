Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.
Dr. Balder Jr works at
Locations
Southern Surgical Hospital1700 Lindberg Dr, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-0600
D Balder MD Pllc11070 David St, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 265-5945
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balder has a good bedside manner. He explains what is happening and why. He is patient, conscientious, and even keeled. Not only to his patients, but from what I can tell, to his staff as well. His prices are very reasonable. You can tell he’s providing quality for a fair price for elective type services. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1336198100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balder Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balder Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balder Jr has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balder Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Balder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balder Jr.
