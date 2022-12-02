Overview

Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.



Dr. Balder Jr works at Northlake Anesthesiologists in Slidell, LA with other offices in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.