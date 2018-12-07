See All Hand Surgeons in Waltham, MA
Dr. Donald Bae, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Bae, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bae works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Developmental Medicine Center
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6462
    Orthopedic Center
    10 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021
    Orthopedic Center
    300 Longwood Avenue Fegan Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021
    Spine and Sports Program
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-3501
    Brachial Plexus Program
    300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

McMurray's Test
Brachial Plexus Injuries
Congenital Malformation
McMurray's Test
Brachial Plexus Injuries
Congenital Malformation

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Malformation Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2018
    I have had problems with my shoulder for many years. Dr. Bae was the only doctor to really help me. He truly cares about his patients and does what is best for recovery. Eventually, I got to the point where surgery was best, but my dad was on the fence. Dr. Bae took the time to schedule an appointment that week to meet with me and my parents. He explained exactly what was wrong with my shoulder, why he honestly believed surgery was the best option and exactly what he would do in the surgery.
    Dec 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Bae, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831154111
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    • Harvard Combined Ortho Residency Program
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard College
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

