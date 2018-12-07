Dr. Donald Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Bae, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Bae, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Bae works at
Locations
-
1
Developmental Medicine Center9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6462
-
2
Orthopedic Center10 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (617) 355-6021
-
3
Orthopedic Center300 Longwood Avenue Fegan Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
-
4
Spine and Sports Program319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
-
5
Brachial Plexus Program300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bae?
I have had problems with my shoulder for many years. Dr. Bae was the only doctor to really help me. He truly cares about his patients and does what is best for recovery. Eventually, I got to the point where surgery was best, but my dad was on the fence. Dr. Bae took the time to schedule an appointment that week to meet with me and my parents. He explained exactly what was wrong with my shoulder, why he honestly believed surgery was the best option and exactly what he would do in the surgery.
About Dr. Donald Bae, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1831154111
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Combined Ortho Residency Program
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard College
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bae works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.