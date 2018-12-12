Overview

Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Atkinson works at Cumberland Mountain Mntl Hlth in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN, Livingston, TN and Dayton, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.