Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD

Psychiatry
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Atkinson works at Cumberland Mountain Mntl Hlth in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN, Livingston, TN and Dayton, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Mountain Mntl Hlth
    4325 Highway 127 N, Crossville, TN 38571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 484-8020
  2. 2
    Genoa Healthcare LLC
    1200 S Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN 38506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 432-4123
  3. 3
    501 Spruce St, Livingston, TN 38570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 823-5678
  4. 4
    7200 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton, TN 37321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 570-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2018
    I was very pleased with Dr. Atkinson and the staff. Everyone was very friendly. I was able to get seen the first day. I’m thankful for the staff and everyone one here.
    Adam in Cookeville , TN — Dec 12, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD
    About Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205938446
    Education & Certifications

    • University Louisville School Of Med
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

