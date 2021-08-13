Dr. Donald Aspenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aspenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Aspenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Aspenson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Aspenson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Heart Institute9228 S Mingo Rd Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 592-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aspenson?
Dr. Aspenson and his staff are great! They are all kind and caring. Dr. Aspenson is probably the most knowledgeable doctor I've ever met and I'm a retired healthcare professional, so I've met quite a few. I would highly recommend him to any of my friends or family that were looking for a doctor in any of the fields he deals with.
About Dr. Donald Aspenson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225008550
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- David Grant Usaf Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aspenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aspenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aspenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aspenson works at
Dr. Aspenson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aspenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Aspenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aspenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aspenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aspenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.