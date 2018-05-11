Dr. Donald Ansert Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Ansert Jr, DPM
Dr. Donald Ansert Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Ansert Foot and Ankle Center P.S.C.2315 Green Valley Rd Ste 200, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 949-1002Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr Ansert for years. He gets five stars in my book. He genuinely cares about his patients. Takes time to listen and provides valuable feedback and excellent medical care. The office staff gets one star The office manager only cares about money and does not care about your medical well being at all. If you can get past her to actually see Dr Ansert you will be okay
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508838939
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ansert Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansert Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansert Jr works at
Dr. Ansert Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansert Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansert Jr.
