Dr. Donald Ansert Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Donald Ansert Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Ansert Jr works at Ansert Foot & Ankle Center in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ansert Foot and Ankle Center P.S.C.
    2315 Green Valley Rd Ste 200, New Albany, IN 47150
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 11, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr Ansert for years. He gets five stars in my book. He genuinely cares about his patients. Takes time to listen and provides valuable feedback and excellent medical care. The office staff gets one star The office manager only cares about money and does not care about your medical well being at all. If you can get past her to actually see Dr Ansert you will be okay
    About Dr. Donald Ansert Jr, DPM

    Podiatry
    28 years of experience
    English
    1508838939
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Donald Ansert Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ansert Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ansert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ansert Jr works at Ansert Foot & Ankle Center in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ansert Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Ansert Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansert Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansert Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansert Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansert Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

