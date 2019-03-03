Dr. Ammerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Ammerman, MD
Dr. Donald Ammerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Cpc Associates Inc84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 321-5063
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Outstanding! Goes above and beyond! I feel so comfortable in his care. Wonderful doctor and human being.
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1316032295
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Dr. Ammerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammerman has seen patients for Anxiety, Eating Disorders and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.