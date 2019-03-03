See All Psychiatrists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Donald Ammerman, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (22)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Ammerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.

Dr. Ammerman works at Cpc Associates Inc in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Eating Disorders and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Cpc Associates Inc
    84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 (203) 321-5063

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Eating Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 03, 2019
    Outstanding! Goes above and beyond! I feel so comfortable in his care. Wonderful doctor and human being.
    CT — Mar 03, 2019
    About Dr. Donald Ammerman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316032295
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ammerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ammerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ammerman works at Cpc Associates Inc in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Ammerman’s profile.

    Dr. Ammerman has seen patients for Anxiety, Eating Disorders and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

