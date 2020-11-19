Dr. Donald Allyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Allyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Allyn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Allyn works at
Locations
-
1
Home Garden11899 Shaw Pl, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 537-0192
-
2
Certified Medical Group125 Mall Dr Ste 301, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 584-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Allyn did my second hip replacement in 2017. I had no problems with recovery or with the prosthetic joint function since the surgery, other than sometimes the joint "squeaks" when I bend a certain way. As soon as six months post surgery, I was able to hike on trails over terrain of varying elevations, and do various outdoor chores like raking and weedeating without restriction or pain. During office visits, Dr Allyn was friendly and understanding, and I felt confident in his hands concerning the surgery. He also spoke to me briefly right before the surgery, which inspired confidence. I highly recommend Dr Allyn, and doctor, if you are reading this … thank you so much for your care and expertise!
About Dr. Donald Allyn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Dr. Allyn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allyn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allyn has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allyn speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Allyn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.