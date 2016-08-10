Dr. Donald Akers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Akers, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Akers, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dandridge, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Dandridge150 W Price Rd, Dandridge, TN 37725 Directions (865) 588-8229
2
Premier Surgical North Knoxville7714 Conner Rd Ste 103, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 938-8121Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Premier Vascular Services6408 Papermill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8229
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are friendly every year, he always explains my changes and conditions and gives me options . Great experience
About Dr. Donald Akers, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1356363477
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- Tulane Affil Hosps
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akers has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Ischemic Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Akers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.