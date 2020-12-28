Dr. Donald Adler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Adler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Donald Adler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hamtramck, MI.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
Dr Marvin Adler Dpm PC9321 Joseph Campau St, Hamtramck, MI 48212 Directions (313) 871-8228
Harper University Hospital3990 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Adler, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992831911
