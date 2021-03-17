Dr. Donald Adamov, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Adamov, DPM
Overview
Dr. Donald Adamov, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Adamov works at
Locations
-
1
Adamov Podiatry10441 Quality Dr Ste 103, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 632-6102Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adamov?
My sister was having trouble with her ankle and Dr. Adamov got her in the next day! This makes me very glad!
About Dr. Donald Adamov, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487635470
Education & Certifications
- Richmond Heights Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamov works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.