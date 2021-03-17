See All Podiatrists in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Donald Adamov, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Adamov, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.

Dr. Adamov works at Donald Adamov, DPM in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adamov Podiatry
    10441 Quality Dr Ste 103, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6102
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Bayfront Health Spring Hill
  • Bravera Health Brooksville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Adamov, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487635470
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Richmond Heights Hospital
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Adamov, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adamov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adamov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adamov works at Donald Adamov, DPM in Spring Hill, FL. View the full address on Dr. Adamov’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

