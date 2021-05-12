See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Denison, TX
Dr. Don Wynn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Don Wynn, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Don Wynn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and TMC Bonham Hospital.

Dr. Wynn works at Em Care in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Texoma Medical Center
    5016 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 416-4000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Texoma Pulmonary & Sleep Specialist, PA
    101 S Us Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 463-0003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Durant
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Texoma Medical Center
  • TMC Bonham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Absence of Pulmonary Artery Chevron Icon
Acute Exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Lung Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Asthma Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wynn?

    May 12, 2021
    He's an excellent Dr and checked up on me when I was in the hospital for problems didn't even concern him.
    Richard Doty — May 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Don Wynn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Don Wynn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wynn to family and friends

    Dr. Wynn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wynn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Don Wynn, MD.

    About Dr. Don Wynn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750582458
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northshore Long Island Jewish Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oglethorpe University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wynn has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Don Wynn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.