Overview

Dr. Don Wynn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and TMC Bonham Hospital.



Dr. Wynn works at Em Care in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.