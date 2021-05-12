Dr. Don Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Wynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Don Wynn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and TMC Bonham Hospital.
Dr. Wynn works at
Locations
-
1
Texoma Medical Center5016 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-4000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Texoma Pulmonary & Sleep Specialist, PA101 S Us Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 463-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
- TMC Bonham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wynn?
He's an excellent Dr and checked up on me when I was in the hospital for problems didn't even concern him.
About Dr. Don Wynn, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1750582458
Education & Certifications
- Northshore Long Island Jewish Hospitals
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Oglethorpe University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wynn works at
Dr. Wynn has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wynn speaks Vietnamese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.