Dr. Stromquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Don Stromquist, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Stromquist, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Locations
University of Utah Health Bariatric Surgery Services1280 E Stringham Ave Fl 4, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 581-2190
Pm&r Counseling30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2190
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-7724
Dermatology165 N University Ave, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (801) 581-2190
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Stromquist for the last 3 years. I recently moved to TX and will miss his visit manner and friendly staff. I found him to be very professional and thorough. He was compassionate and took the time to discuss my medical issues related to my RA at each office visit. His staff was always courteous and helpful. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Don Stromquist, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1841240330
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
