Dr. Don Son, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Son, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Dong-A University Busan South Korea and is affiliated with West Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
Office408 S Beach Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 527-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Don Son, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Wheeling Hospital
- Dong-A University Busan South Korea
- So-Gang University Seoul South Korea
- Family Practice
