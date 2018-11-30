Overview

Dr. Don Shalhub, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.



Dr. Shalhub works at MEDICAL AESTHETICS in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.