Overview

Dr. Don Shaffer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Shaffer works at Northwest Georgia Oncology Ctr in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.