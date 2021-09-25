Dr. Don Setliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Setliff, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Setliff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Centro, CA. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Med Little Rock Ar and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Don Setliff, M.D.540 S 8th St, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 353-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Doctor Setliff, he is very professional and takes his time with the patients
About Dr. Don Setliff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Calif San Diego
- Ark Hosp
- University Of Arkansas College Of Med Little Rock Ar
- University of Arkansas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Setliff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Setliff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Setliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Setliff has seen patients for Dizziness, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Setliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Setliff speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Setliff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setliff.
