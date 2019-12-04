Overview

Dr. Don Schmidtke, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Guntersville, AL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Schmidtke works at Lakeview Orthodontics in Guntersville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.