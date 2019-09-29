Overview

Dr. Don Roller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Tulsa Med Educ Fndn Inc|University Ok/Tulsa Med College Afl Hsp



Dr. Roller works at MDVIP - Tulsa, Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.