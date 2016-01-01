Dr. Don Rockey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Rockey, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Rockey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Rockey works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rockey?
About Dr. Don Rockey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679520175
Education & Certifications
- U Calif San Francisco
- U Calif
- U Calif
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rockey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rockey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rockey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rockey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rockey works at
Dr. Rockey has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rockey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rockey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.