Overview

Dr. Don Quast, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Quast works at General and Vascular Surgeons of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.