Dr. Don Quast, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.7 (47)
Accepting new patients
65 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Don Quast, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Quast works at General and Vascular Surgeons of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Vein Center
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1250, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-9956
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    General Surgeons of Houston
    1213 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 521-0017
    7580 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 521-0017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Excellent care by a great Doctor!
    — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Don Quast, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 65 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639164114
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Meth Hosp
    • Baylor University
    • Texas A&M University
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Quast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quast has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quast accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Quast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quast works at General and Vascular Surgeons of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quast’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Quast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quast.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

