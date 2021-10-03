Overview

Dr. Don Perez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Perez Eye Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.