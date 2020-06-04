Overview

Dr. Don Nishiguchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Nishiguchi works at Jerry Izu Medical PC in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.