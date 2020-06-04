Dr. Don Nishiguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nishiguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Nishiguchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Nishiguchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Nishiguchi works at
Locations
Jerry Izu Medical PC27871 Smyth Dr Ste 102, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nishiguchi?
I have been seeing Dr Nish for 27 years an amazing doctor through childbearing years and through menopause. I wouldnt dream of seeing anyone else! I even drive over and hour just to see him. The staff is also amazing they kind and patient as well! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Don Nishiguchi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
