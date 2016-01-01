Dr. Don McAfee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAfee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don McAfee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Don McAfee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
Dr. McAfee works at
Locations
1
North Cascade Cardiology Pllc2979 SQUALICUM PKWY, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 543-9179
2
Sound Health Chiropractic LLC1218 29th St Ste B, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (360) 734-2700
3
Orcas Family Health Center1286 Mount Baker Rd Ste B102, Eastsound, WA 98245 Directions (360) 734-2700
4
Fidalgo Surgical Center1017 20th St, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (360) 734-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Island Hospital
- Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Don McAfee, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1225087810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
