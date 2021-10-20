Dr. Don Matsuura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsuura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Matsuura, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Matsuura, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Locations
Don T Matsuura MD Inc1248 Kinoole St Ste 104, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-0056
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best experiences I’ve ever had his office staff was courteous and very polite took care of all of my insurance needs the physician was wonderful with his many years of experience. I highly recommend Dr. Matsuura and his wonderful staff. Thank You. Ronald W Trumble
About Dr. Don Matsuura, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matsuura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matsuura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matsuura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matsuura has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matsuura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Matsuura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matsuura.
