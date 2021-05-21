See All Hematologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Don Luong, MD

Hematology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Don Luong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Luong works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo in Largo, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL and Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Bryan Dairy Road
    8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 210, Largo, FL 33777
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo
    1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 290, Largo, FL 33770
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Highland Ave
    100 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian
    8005 Bay St Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian
    8005 83rd Ave Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Venice Island
    901 Tamiami Trl S Ste A2, Venice, FL 34285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 21, 2021
    Dr. Don Luong has been treating my husband for Colangiocarcinoma. I called his office to ask if he was taking new patients as we were feeling very lost & unsure of what was to come next. I explained all of this to his receptionist. Dr Luong, without even meeting my husband, called a surgeons conference meeting to discuss my husband Dom's treatments & to set forth a plan of action. His beautiful comforting demeanor has helped us through this terrifying process. Dr. Luong goes above and beyond to ensure my husband's treatments are efficient & as invasive as possible. We are very grateful that we found him & he has given us immense hope. We couldn't imagine not having him on our side. Compassion matters, especially when you have a life threatening illness. Thank you, Dr. Luong! for restoring our faith in the medical profession.
    Domingo Romero — May 21, 2021
    About Dr. Don Luong, MD

    Hematology
    English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    1992904379
    Education & Certifications

    H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
    University of South Florida
    Medical College of Virginia
    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Luong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luong has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

