Dr. Don Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Lester, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Lester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lester works at
Locations
-
1
D Kevin Lester MD6085 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 431-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lester?
I was born without a hip socket and the head of the femur was deformed. Had many hip surgeries and body casts, as a child, but to no avail. I walked with pain every day until it became unbearable. I was TERRIFIED to trust another surgeon with my hip! In 1994, I went to Dr. Lester. His enthusiasm and confidence also scared me as I'd seen it before in other surgeons. I actually cried all the way into surgery! That was 24 years ago, and I've never had pain in my hip since. HE'S THE BEST!!!
About Dr. Don Lester, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467568550
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lester works at
Dr. Lester has seen patients for Joint Drainage, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lester speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.