Overview

Dr. Don Lester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lester works at D Kevin Lester MD Inc in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.