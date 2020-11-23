Overview

Dr. Don Lerner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Lerner works at Baptist ENT Specialists in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.