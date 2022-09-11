Dr. Don Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Don Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yonsei U, Seoul and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Don W Lee MD A Medical Corporation710 S Central Ave Ste 210, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 956-3864
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Hw has been treating me for over 20 years. I would highly recommend him to everyone with a heart condition. He has saved me by using various medicines from having to get a heart transplant.
About Dr. Don Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Korean
- 1104806421
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Yonsei U, Seoul
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Arabic and Korean.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.