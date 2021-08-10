See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Spokane, WA
Dr. Don Howard, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Don Howard, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Don Howard, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Howard works at Sleep Institute of Spokane in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Institute of Spokane
    324 S Sherman St Ste 5, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 353-3960
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?

    Aug 10, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Howard’s for 16 years and couldn’t ask for a better sleep doctor. He has always been caring and thorough at each appointment.
    — Aug 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Don Howard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Don Howard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Howard to family and friends

    Dr. Howard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Howard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Don Howard, MD.

    About Dr. Don Howard, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376590778
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howard works at Sleep Institute of Spokane in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Howard’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Don Howard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.